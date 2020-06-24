Nancy Ann McCarroll KinseyJanuary 26, 1950 - June 19, 2020Nancy Ann McCarroll, 70, died June 19, 2020, at her home in Grand Junction, Colorado, under the care of her husband and HopeWest Hospice.She was a long-time health care administrator in Denver and Grand Junction. She was an advocate for persons with disabilities and in her retirement Nancy and her therapy dog visited clients at the Grand Junction Regional Center and a variety of hospice locations. Always busy, she was a nationally-ranked Scrabble player and enjoyed painting, knitting, gardening, and traveling.Nancy was born January 26, 1950, in Stephenville, Texas, to Charles W. McCarroll, Jr. and Annie Laurie Howard McCarroll. She was preceded in death by daughter, Juliet Myers Heniford. Nancy is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gene Kinsey, and daughter, Heidy Myers of Denver. She is also survived by brothers, Charles H. McCarroll (Karen) of Bryan, Texas, and John McCarroll (Charlotte) of Georgetown, Texas; step-sister, Pam Turner, also of Georgetown; her mother-in-law, Betty Corey; sister-in-law, Kathy Kinsey; nieces and nephews, and her many friends in Grand Junction.Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Stephenville High School. She completed an undergraduate degree at the University of Montana. Nancy earned a Masters in Hospital Administration from the University of Colorado and did graduate work at Chapel Hill, NC. She worked for several PPO's in Denver, St. Mary's in Grand Junction, and the Mesa County Physicians IPA.Services will be held Monday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 790 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that support be given to HopeWest Hospice, or the Spina Bifida Association.