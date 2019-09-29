Nancy J. Christlieb

Nancy J. Christlieb

March 13, 1944 - September 21, 2019

Nancy J. Powers Christlieb, 75, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the HopeWest Care Center. Nancy was a native and lifelong resident of Grand Junction. She graduated from Central High School in 1962 and was a Charter Member of the Western Slope ATV Club and a former member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America. She loved to collect salt and pepper shakers and teddy bears.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon C. Powers and Zella Bayes Powers, and brother, Glenn Powers. She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald R. Christlieb of Grand Junction; daughter, Annette Hill (Jake) of Henderson, CO; son, Robert Christlieb (Nikki) of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Judy Richards (Danny) of Grand Junction, CO; nine grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the Grand Junction Memorial Gardens at a later date as well.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
