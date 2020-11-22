1/1
Nancy Kauffman
1951 - 2020
Nancy Kauffman

October 4, 1951 - November 3, 2020

We lost a wonderful woman on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Beloved grandmother, wife, mother, daughter, sibling, and friend, Nancy Louise Kauffman lost her battle with cancer.

We will always remember her tireless love, selflessness and nurturing spirit. Nancy lived a full and adventurous life.

Nancy was born on October 4, 1951, to Richard and Arlys Drexel of Collbran, Colorado. She grew up on the Western Slope of Colorado and graduated from Plateau Valley High School in 1969. She moved to Greeley to pursue a degree in Business Education, and graduated with her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado in 1973. While in Greeley, she met Mark Harold Kauffman and was married for 37 years, until his death in 2010. Nancy taught high school and worked at a community college in Greeley prior to earning her Master's Degree in Special Education in December of 1993. Her passion for supporting students with special needs, led to a career as the Director of Disabled Student Services at the University of Northern Colorado. She retired from the position in 2007.

After Mark passed away in 2010, Nancy moved to Fort Collins to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She met and married John Lansaw in 2016. Nancy was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of traveling the world. Nancy and John visited several countries, including New Zealand, Norway, Italy, Ireland, Scotland and Spain.

She is survived by her husband, John; son, Zach and his wife, Rachel; daughter, Leah and her husband, Joe; father, Richard; brother, Robert, and grandchildren, Mycah and Joseph, and Niah and Helena; step-children, and grandchildren.

May God's light shine upon you and grant you peace. Our world will never be the same without you.

A private ceremony at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Nancy to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525. Please see www.goesfuneralcare.com for a complete obituary.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
