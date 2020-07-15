Nancy L. Price



June 29, 1931 - July 5, 2020



Nancy L. Price, 89, died on Sunday, July 5, in Grand Junction after a brief illness.



Nancy was born in 1931, in Los Angeles, CA to the late Roland and Margaret Friess. She grew up in California and Iowa. She earned her BSN from the University of Southern California and her Master's Degree from the University of Utah.



She married T. Dennis Price in Los Angeles on June 25, 1954. They had four children, Cheryl (Bill Lukens), Steven, Kent (Lynn), and Cynthia Breitkreuz (Dietmar). In addition to her children, she is survived by grandsons, Matthew Lukens, Graham and David Price, Cody and Dustin Breitkreuz; step-grandson, Drew Sampson (Jenn) and their children, Harper and Austin.



Nancy's nursing career took her to Idaho, Pennsylvania, Colorado and California. She retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital system in 1992 when she and Dennis returned to Grand Junction. Her most recent residence was The Commons at Hilltop, where she loved playing Bingo and Bunco. Always active in church activities, she was a member of First Congregational Church in Grand Junction.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband in 2009, and daughter-in-law, Karen Price in 2012.



A memorial gathering will be held next summer.



