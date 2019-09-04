Nancy Ortega
April 1, 1958 - August 29, 2019
Nancy Ortega, 61, of Grand Junction, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
She was born April 1, 1958, in Montrose, Colorado to Antonio and Celina (Martinez) Mier.
On July 16, 1975, Nancy married the love of her life, Adolph Ortega. From that union they had three amazing children.
Nancy was an amazing wife and mother. She truly lived life to the fullest by enjoying the simple things. She loved her family's annual hunting trips, fishing, sewing, birthday parties and family gatherings. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren more than anything in the world and she made sure to tell them that every day!
Nancy could make friends or strike up a conversation anywhere she went. She had a beautiful soul!
She is survived by her husband, Adolph; children, Pete (Angela) Ortega, Blanca (Jose) Vargas, Juan (Lindsey) Ortega; grandchildren, Isaak, Adrian, Mariah, Ricardo, Monica, Julian, Madalynn, Juan Jr., and Mariana; parents, Antonio and Celina Mier; brother, Raul Mier, and sisters, Lina Wilhelm and Sylvia Lesko all of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Nancy touched are invited to Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5 - 7:00 p.m. and St Joseph's Church on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. to reminisce, grieve and support each other and the family.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019