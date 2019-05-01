Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Walter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy C. Walter

January 23, 1923 - November 10, 2018

Nancy was the first child born in America to Italian immigrants. She is missed by her family, daughter, Joanna (Larry) Feather; grandchildren, Angela (David) Bushi, Lucas (Stacy) Feather, and Maria (Mark) Sills, and son, Vincent (Edie) Fresoli of Bethlehem, PA; grandchildren, Mike (Marie) Fresoli and Greg (Ashley) Fresoli. She is fondly known as Nonna (Italian for grandmother) to her five grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and to countless people around the country. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pauline, and grandson, Justin Feather.

Nancy left high school to help support her family by working in an ammunitions plant (Rosie The Riveter). She proudly worked in the executive dining room at The Bethlehem Steel, then as a hostess at Starvin' Arvin's, Garfield's and the Crystal Cafe, retiring at age 79. During this time (age 69) she received her GED. Nancy was famous for her pies and made them for people she loved.

A celebration luncheon will be on May 4th at noon at Canyon View Vineyards Chapel.

Memorial donations may be sent to Grand Valley Young Life, 2500 Broadway, Unit B, Grand Junction, CO 81507.



