Nebiyou MamoJanuary 17, 1978 - May 15, 2020Nebiyou Mamo, of Grand Junction, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Nebi suffered from a heart defect and is finally at peace.Nebi was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Mamo Gebrehana and Tsigie Woldemariam on January 17, 1978. In Ethiopia, Nebi served his Lord, Jesus Christ, as an Outreach Coordinator for Youth with a Mission (Y-WAM) and founder of Mercy Ministry: Happy Children's Home for street children, changing the cycle of poverty for so many children in his homeland. At Mercy Home, Nebi met an American volunteer named Julie, whom he married on June 30, 2007. They settled in his wife's home town of Grand Junction to raise their two children. In Grand Junction, Nebi was employed at Rimrock Walmart for more than ten years in various departments.Nebi leaves behind his wife, Julie Re'Nea (Robison); sons, Kevin Nebiyou (11) and Chase Riley (9); his mother, Tsigie; sister, Zena; brother, Eyob, and beloved nieces and nephews. Nebi will be loved and missed every day until that day they are all reunited again in Heaven.Graveside service will be held today, May 21, at 2:30 p.m., at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, 2620 Legacy Way, Grand Junction, CO 81503. Celebration of Life gathering at the family's home to follow at 5:00 p.m.