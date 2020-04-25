Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ned R. Chavez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ned R Chavez



September 5, 1937 - April 15, 2020



On April 15, 2020, Ned R. Chavez passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family at the age of 82, after a brave battle with cancer.



He was born in Oxford, Colorado on September 5, 1937. He grew up in Durango and Utah, graduating from Durango High School.



He worked for City Market for 40 years and retired in 1998. Ned started working in the Durango City Market, transferred to Cortez, then to Farmington, New Mexico, back to Durango and then to Grand Junction in December of 1969.



His passion was playing golf with his family and friends, especially the guys at Lincoln Park, and he also enjoyed wood working in his shop.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Aniceto and Adelina Chavez, and sisters, Carmen, Teresa and Estella.



He is survived by sisters, Dorothy, Sara, and Louise and brothers, Alex, John and Manuel, and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is also survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dixie; sons, Mark (Edna), and Greg (Julie), and grandchildren, Nadine (Darren), Andy (Jessica), and Kacie. He will be greatly missed by all.



Cremation has taken place and because of the current pandemic circumstances, a Mass will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice or a .

