Ned S. Bunn
December 19, 1937 - April 24, 2020
Ned S. Bunn, of Grand Junction, Colorado, slipped peacefully from this earth into the arms of Jesus on Friday, with his loving wife by his side.
Ned was born in Burley, Idaho, to William Arvil and Katherine Parke Bunn. Growing up on the family farm led to his custom-farming business. He drove truck for many years and retired from FedEx Freight.
He was hard-working, generous, kind with a mischievous sense of humor. He believed one should enjoy life for what it was and not sweat the small stuff. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Verna Wort Bunn; children, Wendie (Salvador) Munoz of Paul, Idaho; Rene' Bunn (Tim Rozelle) of Boston, Massachusetts, and Jeff (Katie) Bunn of Heyburn, Idaho; step-children, Donna Wallace of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Rod (Collette) Wort of Auburn, Washington; sister, Gladys Wright of Burley, Idaho; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Neal; older brother, Parke; younger sister, Doris Warr, and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2020