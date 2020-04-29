Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ned S. Bunn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ned S. Bunn



December 19, 1937 - April 24, 2020



Ned S. Bunn, of Grand Junction, Colorado, slipped peacefully from this earth into the arms of Jesus on Friday, with his loving wife by his side.



Ned was born in Burley, Idaho, to William Arvil and Katherine Parke Bunn. Growing up on the family farm led to his custom-farming business. He drove truck for many years and retired from FedEx Freight.



He was hard-working, generous, kind with a mischievous sense of humor. He believed one should enjoy life for what it was and not sweat the small stuff. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.



He is survived by his wife, Verna Wort Bunn; children, Wendie (Salvador) Munoz of Paul, Idaho; Rene' Bunn (Tim Rozelle) of Boston, Massachusetts, and Jeff (Katie) Bunn of Heyburn, Idaho; step-children, Donna Wallace of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Rod (Collette) Wort of Auburn, Washington; sister, Gladys Wright of Burley, Idaho; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Neal; older brother, Parke; younger sister, Doris Warr, and one great-grandchild.



A memorial service will be planned for a later date.



Ned S. BunnDecember 19, 1937 - April 24, 2020Ned S. Bunn, of Grand Junction, Colorado, slipped peacefully from this earth into the arms of Jesus on Friday, with his loving wife by his side.Ned was born in Burley, Idaho, to William Arvil and Katherine Parke Bunn. Growing up on the family farm led to his custom-farming business. He drove truck for many years and retired from FedEx Freight.He was hard-working, generous, kind with a mischievous sense of humor. He believed one should enjoy life for what it was and not sweat the small stuff. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.He is survived by his wife, Verna Wort Bunn; children, Wendie (Salvador) Munoz of Paul, Idaho; Rene' Bunn (Tim Rozelle) of Boston, Massachusetts, and Jeff (Katie) Bunn of Heyburn, Idaho; step-children, Donna Wallace of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Rod (Collette) Wort of Auburn, Washington; sister, Gladys Wright of Burley, Idaho; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Neal; older brother, Parke; younger sister, Doris Warr, and one great-grandchild.A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close