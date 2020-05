Or Copy this URL to Share

Neda Kennedy, 70, of Clifton, died May 18, 2020, at St. Mary's. She was a homemaker. Survivors: husband, Richard Kennedy; daughters, Krista Bryn Kennedy of Denver and Teri Mendoza of Palisade; son, Bryan Kennedy of Denver.



