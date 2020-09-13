Neila Dial
August 15, 1952 - September 3, 2020
On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Neila Ray Dial, beloved wife, mother, and piano teacher, passed away at the age of 68, surrounded by loved ones in Parker, Colorado.
Born August 15, 1952, to Neil and Gilberdean Hammond in Englewood, Colorado, Neila thrived in Grand Junction, Colorado, where she learned piano, enjoyed singing in the GJHS choir and became Job's Daughter's Honored Queen. She married Floyd Ray Dial on December 1, 1972. They had two children, Travis and Tabitha.
Neila dedicated her life to musical excellence and revered her country and world history. She cherished human accomplishment. She accompanied her children on piano to help them letter in music at GJHS, and adored her "piano family", celebrating many recitals over a near 30-year teaching career in Grand Junction and Parker.
Her favorite holiday was Christmas, she had exceptional luck at board games, and when she was younger Neila loved to bowl and was quite good at it.
Neila will be remembered for her incredible resilience and love of the arts, The Broncos, the Rockies, and family.
No services will be held. For a complete obituary, visit www.ponderosavalleyfunerals.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Breast Cancer Research, the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, or Save the Music Foundation.