Nelda Mae Widner



November 12, 1925 - January 18, 2020



Lifetime North Fork resident, Nelda M. Widner, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her home in Hotchkiss, with her sons by her side. She was 94 years old.



Services will be held at a future date.



Nelda Mae Ruble was born November 12, 1925, to William M. and Augusta J. (Roeber) Ruble in Paonia, Colorado. She went to grade school at the East End country school house on Redlands Mesa for grades one through eight, and later graduated from Hotchkiss High School with the class of 1944. Nelda went on to further her education at Mesa Junior College and later attended Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, graduating with her Bachelors degree in education in 1966.



On January 14, 1946, Nelda married Hugh Ernest Widner in Delta, Colorado. To this union two sons were born. The couple had the honor of sharing 29 years of love and marriage before Hugh passed away on July 19, 1975.



Nelda worked as an educator for many years and was also a gardener, and a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, but most of all cherished the time she was able to spend with her family.



Nelda is survived by her sons, Steve Widner, and Daniel (Connie) Widner; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.



Nelda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, and three sisters.



Memorial contributions can be made in Nelda's name to Hope West Hospice P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.



