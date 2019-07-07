Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Newell C. Hoskin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Denver, Colorado, he was the son of John Clyde Hoskin and Clara Irene Hoskin. They lived in Littleton, Colorado where his parents owned and ran a little store. Newell moved to St. Lewis, Missouri and graduated from Normandy High School, class of 1956, before moving back to Colorado. He not only earned his Bachelor of Music Education degree from CU in 1959, but met and married his wife, Janie, in 1958. He went on to earn his Master of Arts degree from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado. A man of many talents, he taught band at Palisade High School before opening Marine & Ski Center on North Avenue. His passion for music called him back to teaching, first at Alamosa Jr. High School, then Eagle Valley Jr. Sr. High School, and ultimately for a short stint at Fruita Monument High School. Newell loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, skier, boater, and fisherman. He had a map of Colorado in his mind that rivalled any topographical map and loved to take his family for car rides and camping trips. He had a special fondness for piloting boats in Lake Powell, Utah and the waters of the Virgin Islands. He and Janie were longtime members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he became Flotilla Commander, and he served on the Grand Junction Safety Council through his dedication to teaching boating safety. Newell's tuba was never far away. He played with the Grand Junction Centennial Band, Merry TubaChristmas for several years, as well as several small ensembles, most notably Sentimental Journey. Newell is survived by Jane Hoskin; son Kevin Hoskin (Sally) of Grand Junction; daughter Tamara Haggstrom (Chris) of El Segundo, California; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two grand dogs. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 12, 2019 at Redlands Community Center from 4 to 6 PM. Donations may be made in Newell's honor to Columbine Caregivers, 602 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction 81506; HopeWest, 3090 North 12th Street, Unit B, Grand Junction 81506; Centennial Band of Grand Junction,



Born in Denver, Colorado, he was the son of John Clyde Hoskin and Clara Irene Hoskin. They lived in Littleton, Colorado where his parents owned and ran a little store. Newell moved to St. Lewis, Missouri and graduated from Normandy High School, class of 1956, before moving back to Colorado. He not only earned his Bachelor of Music Education degree from CU in 1959, but met and married his wife, Janie, in 1958. He went on to earn his Master of Arts degree from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado. A man of many talents, he taught band at Palisade High School before opening Marine & Ski Center on North Avenue. His passion for music called him back to teaching, first at Alamosa Jr. High School, then Eagle Valley Jr. Sr. High School, and ultimately for a short stint at Fruita Monument High School. Newell loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, skier, boater, and fisherman. He had a map of Colorado in his mind that rivalled any topographical map and loved to take his family for car rides and camping trips. He had a special fondness for piloting boats in Lake Powell, Utah and the waters of the Virgin Islands. He and Janie were longtime members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he became Flotilla Commander, and he served on the Grand Junction Safety Council through his dedication to teaching boating safety. Newell's tuba was never far away. He played with the Grand Junction Centennial Band, Merry TubaChristmas for several years, as well as several small ensembles, most notably Sentimental Journey. Newell is survived by Jane Hoskin; son Kevin Hoskin (Sally) of Grand Junction; daughter Tamara Haggstrom (Chris) of El Segundo, California; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two grand dogs. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 12, 2019 at Redlands Community Center from 4 to 6 PM. Donations may be made in Newell's honor to Columbine Caregivers, 602 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction 81506; HopeWest, 3090 North 12th Street, Unit B, Grand Junction 81506; Centennial Band of Grand Junction, gjcentennialband.org ; and Roice-Hurst Humane Society, 362 28 Road, Grand Junction 81501. Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close