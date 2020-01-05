Nicholas William Baker
January 30, 1946 - December 29, 2019
Nicholas William "Bill" Baker of Grand Junction, age 73, died December 29, 2019, following a long-term battle with cancer.
Born January 30, 1946, in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Norwood Baker and Alice (Calvin) Baker. He has one brother, Robert.
Bill attended Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, California, where his family relocated when he was five years old. He was a veteran of the US Army, where he trained troops in artillery for Vietnam in Fort Carson, Colorado.
After working jobs as a mechanic, carpet layer, bus driver, fence builder, and truck driver, Bill secured employment as a property manager in California for Eugene Burger Management where he eventually rose to Vice President for 27 years, after which he retired to Grand Junction, Colorado. He was a dedicated and prideful manager who always valued loyalty and was accepted as family to all of those that he worked with.
He enjoyed watching the LA Rams and Lakers. His most treasured times were boating and camping. His love for buying, refurbishing, playing with, and selling vehicles, RV's, and toys kept him busy.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Charmayne, and nephew, Darren Gaymen.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, whom he was happily married to for 51 years; children, Chad (Robyn), Nick (Julie); grandchildren, William, Alyssa, Zach, Hannah, and Caitlyn, as well as three great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be January 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Brown's Funeral Home, 904 N. 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO.
Please consider making a memorial contribution to HopeWest of Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020