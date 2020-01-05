Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas William Baker. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888 Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas William Baker



January 30, 1946 - December 29, 2019



Nicholas William "Bill" Baker of Grand Junction, age 73, died December 29, 2019, following a long-term battle with cancer.



Born January 30, 1946, in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Norwood Baker and Alice (Calvin) Baker. He has one brother, Robert.



Bill attended Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, California, where his family relocated when he was five years old. He was a veteran of the US Army, where he trained troops in artillery for Vietnam in Fort Carson, Colorado.



After working jobs as a mechanic, carpet layer, bus driver, fence builder, and truck driver, Bill secured employment as a property manager in California for Eugene Burger Management where he eventually rose to Vice President for 27 years, after which he retired to Grand Junction, Colorado. He was a dedicated and prideful manager who always valued loyalty and was accepted as family to all of those that he worked with.



He enjoyed watching the LA Rams and Lakers. His most treasured times were boating and camping. His love for buying, refurbishing, playing with, and selling vehicles, RV's, and toys kept him busy.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Charmayne, and nephew, Darren Gaymen.



He is survived by his wife, Mary, whom he was happily married to for 51 years; children, Chad (Robyn), Nick (Julie); grandchildren, William, Alyssa, Zach, Hannah, and Caitlyn, as well as three great-grandchildren.



Memorial services will be January 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Brown's Funeral Home, 904 N. 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO.



Please consider making a memorial contribution to HopeWest of Grand Junction.



Nicholas William BakerJanuary 30, 1946 - December 29, 2019Nicholas William "Bill" Baker of Grand Junction, age 73, died December 29, 2019, following a long-term battle with cancer.Born January 30, 1946, in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Norwood Baker and Alice (Calvin) Baker. He has one brother, Robert.Bill attended Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, California, where his family relocated when he was five years old. He was a veteran of the US Army, where he trained troops in artillery for Vietnam in Fort Carson, Colorado.After working jobs as a mechanic, carpet layer, bus driver, fence builder, and truck driver, Bill secured employment as a property manager in California for Eugene Burger Management where he eventually rose to Vice President for 27 years, after which he retired to Grand Junction, Colorado. He was a dedicated and prideful manager who always valued loyalty and was accepted as family to all of those that he worked with.He enjoyed watching the LA Rams and Lakers. His most treasured times were boating and camping. His love for buying, refurbishing, playing with, and selling vehicles, RV's, and toys kept him busy.Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Charmayne, and nephew, Darren Gaymen.He is survived by his wife, Mary, whom he was happily married to for 51 years; children, Chad (Robyn), Nick (Julie); grandchildren, William, Alyssa, Zach, Hannah, and Caitlyn, as well as three great-grandchildren.Memorial services will be January 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Brown's Funeral Home, 904 N. 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO.Please consider making a memorial contribution to HopeWest of Grand Junction. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close