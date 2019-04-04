Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nichole Johnson. View Sign

Nichole "Nickie" Marie Johnson

May 6, 1986 - March 27, 2019

Nichole "Nickie" Marie Johnson, 32, passed away on March 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. Nickie touched the lives of so many and will be truly missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10:30 a.m. at New Life Church, 1350 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO. A reception will follow at Eagle Rim Park, 27 3/8 and Cheyenne Dr., (next to OM Middle School).

Nickie was born in Grand Junction, CO on May 6th, 1986 and attended Columbine Elementary, East Middle and Grand Junction High Schools. She enjoyed sports and played soccer, volleyball and basketball throughout her days.

She enjoyed working in the food industry and briefly studied culinary arts at Colorado Mesa University. Recently, she enjoyed and pursued the family business of painting. Nickie enjoyed life and the people around her. The river and the outdoors were among her favorite places. She will be remembered for her amazing smile, unconditional love and spontaneous ways.

Nickie is survived by her wife, Destiny (Wieberg) Johnson; mother and step-father, Hans and Holly (Walker) Kunze; brother, Jason Johnson; grandmother, Loreen Hampton; uncles, Thomas "Tom" Walker and Robert Hampton, several cousins, many friends and their children.

