Henry Nicholas Frenze

June 23, 1944 - February 10, 2019

Henry Nicholas Frenze "Nick", 74, passed away in Denver, CO at UC Health February 10, 2019, following a short illness.

Nick was born June 23, 1944. He was a Vietnam Vet. He spent his earlier years working with his dad and brother doing plaster from Aspen to Vail. After moving to Gypsum in the 80's he started working at the National Guard Post at the Eagle Airport. That building later became HAATS (High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site).

Nick was retired from HAATS in Gypsum, CO after 26 years of service. After retirement he moved to Grand Junction and taught OSHA classes for a few years. He lived in Clifton, CO with his wife of 48 years, Myrt, on their little farm.

Nick loved to hang out with his family. He welcomed everyone with a hug and a smile. Everyone knew him as "Papa" or "Dad". Being Italian, to him everybody was family.

Nick spent his time on the banks of lakes and rivers fishing with his son, Hank, and the grandkids. It was always a competition enjoyed with love and laughter. He looked forward to hunting season just for the extra time with family and friends. Mostly Nick was just loving retirement. Taking care of their animals, being with family, visiting his families ranch where his dad still lives and spending time with his wife.

Nick will be missed by all that knew and loved him. The family will be having a Celebration of Life in the spring. It will be on the banks of one of Nick's favorite fishing spot. Date and location will be shared at a later date.

Nick was preceded in death by his mother, Bea Frenze, and his brother, Bud Frenze. He is survived by his wife, Myrt Frenze of Clifton, CO; sons, Hank (Lorna) Frenze of Mack, CO; Bill (Fran) Johnson of Kansas City, MO; daughters, Vikki (Stewart) Hobbs of Gypsum, CO; Tami (Pete) Schopp of Clifton, CO; his father, Hank Frenze of Montrose, CO; sisters, Lois Spratlen and Joy Hughes of Montrose, CO; grandchildren, Latasha, Maranda, Deidra, Tyler, Kristen, James, Lane, Kyla, Alisha, Shannon, Cole and Trace; great-grandchildren, Alaska, Kaisley, Gage and Aria, and many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019

