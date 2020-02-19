Nola Dixon (1928 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nola Dixon.
Service Information
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO
81505
(970)-243-2450
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Canyon View Vineyard Church in the Chapel
736 24 1/2 Road
Grand Junction, CO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nola Dixon

December 21, 1928 - February 13, 2020

Nola Dixon was born in Hooper, Nebraska, on December 21, 1928. She was 91 years young. Nola went to meet Jesus on February 13, 2020, where she is dancing in heaven.

She was an example of grace and dignity, worshiping her Savior and Lord Jesus up until her last breath. She was an inspiration and light to guide her family in their walks with the Lord. She was an amazing prayer warrior.

Nola's favorite pastime was fishing. She could stay on the lake 24 hours at a time. She also loved garage sales. She loved playing marbles and cards. Her biggest treasures for her grandchildren were the "Smooches" she blew across the miles. Her little dog, Mandi, was her constant companion. She always told everyone that Mandi was "sexy". Nola loved her family and always told everyone how blessed she was to have them. She loved family dinners and all the love that was shared. She loved watching all the old westerns on TV.

Nola married Kenneth B. Dixon (deceased) on August 2, 1949. They had two daughters, Freeda Jean Farnsworth (Doug) (both deceased), and Brenda Gale (Benny) Witte. She had five grandchildren, Darcy Brizzolara (deceased), Kacey Witte (Kandace), Megan Voight (Preston), Tarran Witte, and Lori Tanner (Glen). She had nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She also had a very special niece, Vicki Schmidt (Bill), and nephew, Lynn Schmidt (Darla). She had many close, dear friends and family.

Nola will be truly missed. She now has her angel wings and we all know we will meet her again in heaven one day.

Services are Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Canyon View Vineyard Church in the Chapel, 736 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction.
logo
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.