Nola Dixon
December 21, 1928 - February 13, 2020
Nola Dixon was born in Hooper, Nebraska, on December 21, 1928. She was 91 years young. Nola went to meet Jesus on February 13, 2020, where she is dancing in heaven.
She was an example of grace and dignity, worshiping her Savior and Lord Jesus up until her last breath. She was an inspiration and light to guide her family in their walks with the Lord. She was an amazing prayer warrior.
Nola's favorite pastime was fishing. She could stay on the lake 24 hours at a time. She also loved garage sales. She loved playing marbles and cards. Her biggest treasures for her grandchildren were the "Smooches" she blew across the miles. Her little dog, Mandi, was her constant companion. She always told everyone that Mandi was "sexy". Nola loved her family and always told everyone how blessed she was to have them. She loved family dinners and all the love that was shared. She loved watching all the old westerns on TV.
Nola married Kenneth B. Dixon (deceased) on August 2, 1949. They had two daughters, Freeda Jean Farnsworth (Doug) (both deceased), and Brenda Gale (Benny) Witte. She had five grandchildren, Darcy Brizzolara (deceased), Kacey Witte (Kandace), Megan Voight (Preston), Tarran Witte, and Lori Tanner (Glen). She had nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She also had a very special niece, Vicki Schmidt (Bill), and nephew, Lynn Schmidt (Darla). She had many close, dear friends and family.
Nola will be truly missed. She now has her angel wings and we all know we will meet her again in heaven one day.
Services are Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Canyon View Vineyard Church in the Chapel, 736 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020