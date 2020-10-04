Nola J. VoorheesNovember 16, 1931 - September 29, 2020Nola J. Voorhees was born November 16, 1931, to Evelyn (Hickman) and James Campbell at their home in Palisade, CO. She grew up in the Palisade area, including the Hickman Ranch which is now part of the Island Acres State Park, and attended schools in the Palisade area, graduating from Palisade High School.Nola was proud of her Irish heritage from her father, James Campbell, whose father emigrated from Ireland as an indentured slave, and passed that onto her children.On June 15, 1949, she married Harold Voorhees, also of Palisade and they lived in Palisade all their lives. They raised five children, James (Jim), Benjamin (Ben), and infant grandson, Zachary. Surviving her are Susan Voorhees of Cedaredge, David and Dianna Voorhees of Palisade, Miles Voorhees of Palisade, Pamela (Voorhees) Weaver of Palisade, Shirley Voorhees of Palisade; sister, Patricia Mae (Campbell) Yeates; 14 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren.Graveside services will be at the Palisade Cemetery, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.