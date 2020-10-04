1/1
Nola J. Voorhees
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nola J. Voorhees

November 16, 1931 - September 29, 2020

Nola J. Voorhees was born November 16, 1931, to Evelyn (Hickman) and James Campbell at their home in Palisade, CO. She grew up in the Palisade area, including the Hickman Ranch which is now part of the Island Acres State Park, and attended schools in the Palisade area, graduating from Palisade High School.

Nola was proud of her Irish heritage from her father, James Campbell, whose father emigrated from Ireland as an indentured slave, and passed that onto her children.

On June 15, 1949, she married Harold Voorhees, also of Palisade and they lived in Palisade all their lives. They raised five children, James (Jim), Benjamin (Ben), and infant grandson, Zachary. Surviving her are Susan Voorhees of Cedaredge, David and Dianna Voorhees of Palisade, Miles Voorhees of Palisade, Pamela (Voorhees) Weaver of Palisade, Shirley Voorhees of Palisade; sister, Patricia Mae (Campbell) Yeates; 14 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at the Palisade Cemetery, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved