Nolan Brady Rode

June 13, 2018 - May 14, 2019

Nolan Brady Rode passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Nolan was born on June 13, 2018, in Grand Junction CO, to Preston Rode and Emily Zich.

Nolan laughed and smiled throughout the entirety of his 11 months and one day here with us. He had the ability to change anyone's day with his bright blue eyes and his infectious smile. Crawling and just beginning to walk, Nolan loved climbing all over everything. He enjoyed reading books with his parents and visiting with his grandparents. The majority of his time was spent on the ball fields, where he loved meeting new people and showing off his big grin.

Wherever he was, he had plenty of love to spread to everyone around. His light couldn't shine any brighter, we just wish it could have stayed lit a lot longer. Your memories will last forever. To the centerfield fence and back, we love you.

Nolan is survived by his parents, Preston Rode and Emily Zich; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Kellie Zich; paternal grandparents, Scott and Lisa Gravlin; aunt and uncle, Roxanne Zich and Paxton Gravlin; great-grandparents, Yolonda Swing, Robyn Swerdfeger, Rowland and Belinda Knisley, Robert Gravlin, and Darlene Poppenga.

Services have already taken place.

