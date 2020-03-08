Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nona Jo Jennings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nona Jo Jennings



June 7, 1939 - February 28, 2020



Nona Jo passed away at St. Mary's Hospital after a brief illness on February 28, 2020.



She worked at Safeway and Walmart throughout her working career.



Nona Jo's greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever she could.



Nona loved the Lord and served Him all her life. She taught missionettes at Bethel Assembly of God. She shared her faith with friends and family whenever possible and was a light in the world.



She was a loving mother to her son, David, and caring grandmother to her granddaughters, Lindsey, Kreslyn, and Tiera.



She is survived by her son, David Miracle; granddaughters, Lindsey (Kendall) VanDusen, Kreslyn (Robert) Pierson, Tiera Miracle, and six great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Dorthy Lenard; daughter, Cindy Pearson, and son, Don Miracle.



Services will be held at Bethel Assembly of God Church, 2945 Orchard Avenue, at 1:30, Friday, March 6, 2020.



Nona Jo JenningsJune 7, 1939 - February 28, 2020Nona Jo passed away at St. Mary's Hospital after a brief illness on February 28, 2020.She worked at Safeway and Walmart throughout her working career.Nona Jo's greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever she could.Nona loved the Lord and served Him all her life. She taught missionettes at Bethel Assembly of God. She shared her faith with friends and family whenever possible and was a light in the world.She was a loving mother to her son, David, and caring grandmother to her granddaughters, Lindsey, Kreslyn, and Tiera.She is survived by her son, David Miracle; granddaughters, Lindsey (Kendall) VanDusen, Kreslyn (Robert) Pierson, Tiera Miracle, and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Dorthy Lenard; daughter, Cindy Pearson, and son, Don Miracle.Services will be held at Bethel Assembly of God Church, 2945 Orchard Avenue, at 1:30, Friday, March 6, 2020. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close