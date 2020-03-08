Nona Jo Jennings
June 7, 1939 - February 28, 2020
Nona Jo passed away at St. Mary's Hospital after a brief illness on February 28, 2020.
She worked at Safeway and Walmart throughout her working career.
Nona Jo's greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever she could.
Nona loved the Lord and served Him all her life. She taught missionettes at Bethel Assembly of God. She shared her faith with friends and family whenever possible and was a light in the world.
She was a loving mother to her son, David, and caring grandmother to her granddaughters, Lindsey, Kreslyn, and Tiera.
She is survived by her son, David Miracle; granddaughters, Lindsey (Kendall) VanDusen, Kreslyn (Robert) Pierson, Tiera Miracle, and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Dorthy Lenard; daughter, Cindy Pearson, and son, Don Miracle.
Services will be held at Bethel Assembly of God Church, 2945 Orchard Avenue, at 1:30, Friday, March 6, 2020.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020