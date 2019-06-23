Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Infusino. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary





Nora Infusino (Hammett), the most devoted caregiver and Mom, went to join her Lord and loved ones on June 1, 2019. She was 93 years old and a resident of Grand Junction, CO, although Nora would say home is where you lived the first 80 years of your life. Nora was born in her treasured childhood town of Keasbey, NJ to Daniel and Margaret (Demes) Hammett. She was raised by her loving grandmother and grandfather, Maria and Estevan Demes, and strongly influenced by Aunts Irene (Ferchie) and Ethel (Kampo), and Uncle Joe. Nora had many joyful memories growing up in Keasbey. She could still picture her grandfather reading to the family from the Bible every night by the light of the kerosene lamp at the kitchen table. She also looked forward to visits from her Aunt Julia (sister to Margaret), Uncle Eric (twin to Daniel), and their children, cousins Eric Jr. and Loretta Hammett. When Nora's parents and siblings came to town, she would often get to ride in the sidecar of her father's motorcycle. She loved to fish and crab in the Raritan Bay and cook the crabs on a fire built right at the shore. Nora fondly remembered her first Yankee game in the summer of 1938, when she and her friends worked an entire day picking strawberries at a local farmer's field to earn 50 cents. That 50 cents bought a bus ride with Parks and Rec., a ticket to the Yankee game, and a hotdog and soda. As a true Yankee fan, she was also able to attend many more games at the next two Yankee Stadiums. Later in her teens, she moved to Fords, NJ. In 1945, she married John F. Infusino, Sr. They had three children, John Jr., Donna, and Joanie, residing most of their married lives in Edison, NJ. Her family had fond memories of her baking, cooking, and always telling her children to "go outside and play because you are only young once!" John Sr., John Jr., and Donna preceded Nora in their deaths. Nora was the ultimate life-long caregiver and advocate for Donna. And to her entire family and many others, Nora was the most joyful and saint-like person one would ever meet here on earth. Nora, John Sr., and Donna came to live in Crawford, CO with Joanie and husband, Yogi, during John's illness, and after his passing moved to Grand Junction, where you could "at least see neighbors." Nora enjoyed a dozen years on her new street in GJ and could often be seen walking the neighborhood with Donna, and/or a Visiting Angel, and with a little white dog. They were always happy to see their neighbors, but they were not easily deterred from their "brisk walk." After Donna's passing last year, Nora came to live with Joanie and Yogi, who were strategically nearby. Nora was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Mary, Margie, Irene, Joan, and Daniel. Services have already occurred. In lieu of flowers, because as Nora would say, "Thank you, I can't smell them anymore. Please share a box of chocolates in my memory with a laugh or two." Donations may be made to: Special Olympics, 12450 E. Arapahoe Road, Suite 3, Centennial, CO 80112, or s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

