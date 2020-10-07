Nora Lindstrom Barbee
December 1, 1928 - September 22, 2020
Nora passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at The Willows in Fruita, Colorado.
She was born to Paul and Helen (McDonald) Lindstrom in Grand Junction, Colorado on December 1, 1928. After Helen passed away, Paul married Leona (Fromm) Lindstrom. Paul would also later pass away and Nora was raised by Leona.
Nora grew up in Rico and Grand Junction, Colorado and graduated from Grand Junction High School. Marriage came soon after high school for Nora. She fell in love and married Ray Barbee on June 11, 1947. Nora and Ray would later move to Loma where they would raise a family and farm. Nora was a hard-working housewife during their time on the farm. She stayed very busy cooking, raising chickens, tending a garden, milking cows, and working in the fields.
Nora attended nursing vocational school right after high school. While raising a family and working on the family farm, Nora also worked at Montgomery Wards in Grand Junction. Nora and Ray spent 68 wonderful years together and enjoyed many exciting adventures.
Nora enjoyed spending time with her family, canning fruits and vegetables, taking long walks, gardening and crossword puzzles. She loved to attend her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting and school activities.
Nora is survived by son, Mel Barbee (Marsha) of Mack, CO; daughters, Donna (Kenny) Miller of Grand Junction, CO and Debbie Davis of Delta, CO; grandchildren, Kristi (Curtis) Hinton of Fruita CO, Michael (Christine) Miller of Fruita CO, Tom (Ashley) Crews of Morrison, CO, Jenna (Garrett) Hoisington of Safford, AZ, Lacie (Dustin) Barbee of Hot Sulfur Springs, CO, Larissa (Paul) Anderson of Fruita, CO, and Jonathon (Sarah) Crews of Winnemucca, NV; great-grandchildren, Jace, Caden, Harper, Jaxon, Jude, Knox, Braxton, Nola, Mikaila, Wyatt, Tristan, Baylen, Brodee, Kannon and Odin.
Nora is preceded in death by Ray Barbee; her parents, Paul and Helen Lindstrom; Leona Lindstrom; and her siblings, Byron and Barbara; and infant granddaughter, Echo Barbee.
Nora's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of The Willows for their kindness, generosity and sincerity while providing care for our loved one. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Willows, 243 N. Cherry Street, Fruita, CO 81521 or to Hope West, www.hopewestco.org
in Nora Barbee's name.