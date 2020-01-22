Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Keenan. View Sign Service Information Taylor Funeral Service & Crematory 682 1725 Rd Delta , CO 81416 (970)-874-9988 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Keenan



June 15, 1924 - January 14, 2020



Norma Keenan passed away peacefully at her home in Paonia on January 14. She was 95 years old.



Norma June Winter was born on June 15, 1924, to Ernest and Anna (Epple) Winter at the family farm on Bone Mesa, the second of five children. She attended the Bone Mesa country school and Hotchkiss schools, graduating from Hotchkiss High School in 1942. She later graduated from Ross Business School in Grand Junction.



She married Charles J. Keenan on September 5, 1948 in Paonia and they celebrated 47 years together. They had two children, Charles J. III and Jon Winter.



She worked for 35 years at the First National Bank of Paonia, starting at what is now the Blue Sage Gallery building. Beginning as a Teller, she worked her way up to Cashier before leaving banking. She then worked as store bookkeeper at City Market in Hotchkiss for five years before retiring.



She was well known among family and friends for her hand pieced hand stitched quilts, several of which remain with family members. She loved gardening and yard work, even planting her own tomato plants at age 94. She was particularly fond of roses, at one time having nearly fifty rose bushes in her yard.



She was a member of the Paonia United Methodist Church, Friends of the Library, and the North Fork Historical Society.



Survivors include her son, Jon; grandchildren, Charles and Audrey; sister, Margaret "Chirp" Roderick, and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles J.; son, Charles J. "Jim"; sisters, Wilma O'Connor and Agnes LeRoy, and brother, Merle Winter.



At her request, private services will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Paonia United Methodist Church, PO Box 157, Paonia, CO 81428.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.



