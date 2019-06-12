It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Norma L. Murray-Damon on May 21, 2019. She was born April 1, 1933, to Marcus and Nina Murray in Jewell County, Kansas. She grew up on her parents' farm during the Great Depression, along with her sister Nyla. After graduating high school, Norma attended beauty school and opened her own beauty shop in Mankato. She married Verlon Damon, and they had one daughter, Ninette, and "adopted" a foster-son, Frankie Albo. In later years, Norma was employed by Carbondale High School, Sears, and also by Choice Hotels. Norma loved the Lord above all else and enjoyed her plants, and the birds that flocked to her yard - and JUCO. She never met a stranger, and she was famous for giving hugs to anyone and everyone. Her hugs and her sense of humor will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter Ninette, her foster son, Frankie, grandchildren Crystal Bickford, Amy Baldwin, Michael Burton, and Lorri Campbell, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. A memorial service will be Friday, June 14, at 1 p.m. at Grand Junction Church of Christ, 2893 Patterson Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or the Church of Christ. With tearful eyes, we say so long - Until we meet again.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 12, 2019