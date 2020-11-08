1/1
Norma Lee Wenger-Colunga
1945 - 2020
Norma Lee Wenger-Colunga

May 3, 1945 - November 4, 2020

Norma Lee Mitchell Wenger-Colunga, of Grand Junction, entered eternal rest on November 4, 2020. She was surrounded by her family. After battling COPD for many years, she spent her remaining weeks at HopeWest Hospice Care Center.

Norma enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and puzzles. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Angel Colunga; Randy Colunga (Marla) of Oakridge, OR; Rhonda Colunga of Sparks, NV; Bryan Wenger (Jennifer) of Cheyenne, WY; Donald Wenger (Pamela) of Cheyenne, WY; Brenda Wenger of Los Angeles, CA, and Luana Leon (Rueben) of Grand Junction, CO; 16 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Norma is preceded in death by sister, Louise Mitchell; mother and father, Joseph and Evelyn Mitchell; grandson, Mark Jaimes and great-grandchild, baby Martinez.

Cremation services are being handled by Brown's Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
