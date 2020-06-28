Norman Dene Lindauer



August 10, 1955 - May 30, 2020



Norman Dene Lindauer passed away on May 30, 2020, due to a brain aneurysm in Las Vegas, Nevada.



He was born August 10, 1955, in Rifle, Colorado. Shortly after Norm was born, his father died and his mother sold their Parachute ranch and moved her family into Rifle. Norm spent his childhood there and in Grand Junction. After graduation from Rifle High, Norm furthered his education at University of Northern Colorado and later earned a master's degree from Western State.



In 1978 Norm married Diane Yale and settled in Grand Junction, teaching at Fruitvale Elementary, Fruita and Grand Mesa middle schools, retiring in 2008. Norm and Diane then relocated to Henderson, Nevada.



Norm had many interests: playing tennis, following the Broncos, always hoping for a better season, and the Vegas Golden Knights.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Lindauer, Betty and Loren Mead, and an infant brother. He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Justin and Derek Lindauer, and Joy (James) Matti; grandchildren, Kellen (his favorite Jedi knight), and new princess, Makenna. Norm is also survived by his brothers, Leland (Teri) Lindauer, and Lance Mead, and sister, Judy Gosik.



His ashes will be scattered in Colorado and Maui.



