Norman Dwain Forgey



September 5, 1939 - July 13, 2020



Norman Forgey, born in Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home in Tigard, Oregon, surrounded by loved ones on Monday, July 13, 2020.



Norman was raised most of his life in Colorado, but also spent time in Oregon. He joined the Navy in 1956, and was stationed on the East Coast where he met and married the love of his life, Edna May Forgey. Norman enjoyed the Navy and was one of the first sailors on the USS Independence. Norman and Edna were married 43 years until her death parted them on June 7, 2000.



After a few years of marriage, Norman and Edna moved to Oregon where they raised their four daughters. He drove bus and eventually became a truck driver until he retired and relocated back to Fruita, Colorado. Norman was known by many as a kind and gentle man who loved his family dearly, and will be missed immensely. He was a man that walked in front of us when we needed to follow; behind us if we needed encouragement and beside us when we just needed a friend.



Norman is survived by daughters, Glenda Renee Kerr and son-in-law, Cory Kerr of Hillsboro, Oregon; Rhonda Lea Phillips of Tigard, Oregon; Constance Marie Rhinehart and son-in-law, Willy Rhinehart of Clinton, TN, and Norma Sue Loyd of Conifer, Colorado. He was also the grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of ten.



Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Forgey; sister, Loretta Bruner; parents, Helen Juliano, and Lewis Forgey, and son, Norman D. Forgey Jr. He was a son, husband, brother, father, grandpa and friend. He is in our hearts forever.



Norman will be reunited with his loving wife, Edna, and son, on September 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store