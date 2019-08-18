Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman E. Holmes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman E. Holmes



April 21, 1925 - August 13, 2019



Long-time Grand Junction resident Norman "Norm" Holmes passed quietly from this life on a typical sunny August afternoon in the presence of loved ones and care givers at La Villa Grande Care Center. He had lived out his last 14 months under the excellent care of HopeWest Hospice Care, the VA Family Care Center, and La Villa Grande Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. Norm was preceded in death by his loving and dedicated wife, Barbara, in 2004, completing 60 years of married life together. They had five children.



Their first born child, Norman R. Holmes, died in 2014 at the age of 69 of complications resulting from Alzheimer's Disease; he is survived by wife Patricia and their children (Amie, Paula, Jennifer). In 1950, another infant son, Robert, died suddenly at birth. Norm and Barbara's other four children remain, Gregory Holmes and his wife, Sharon, of Castle Rock, Colorado (children Stephanie, Alexander); Douglas Holmes and wife, Rebecca, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina (children Neil, Noah), Lindsay Holmes and wife, Lavonne, of Fruita, Colorado (children Jessica, Anna), and daughter, Christine Bukowski whose husband Tom died tragically in 1994 of Whitewater, Colorado (daughter Cathy).



Norm, as he was called by his friends and associates, was born the second son and last child of Frank and Reva Holmes in Perry, Iowa. His older brother, Darrell Holmes, died in 1999 in Perry, Iowa where he had raised his family. Like most Iowans in the 1920's, the Holmes family were farmers descended from a line of farmers in the middle of "Corn Belt" country. Norm grew up farming during that period know as the Great Depression, but left the family farm in 1942 when he was just 17, and with his father's permission, enlisted in the Coast Guard alongside his brother to help defend their country during WWII. Norm was honorably discharged in late 1945 after the War ended. Traveling by auto from the base station in San Diego, California, he returned to Iowa and his roots with wife Barbara and first son, baby "Normie", a trip that took more than a week. They continued farming until late 1955, and early in 1956 they moved their young family (now five children) to western Colorado and the booming town of Grand Junction, where they both joined the workforce.



After raising their family and following successful careers, Norman and Barbara both became retired in 1984 and spent several years traveling the United States, Canada, and Alaska, by motor home while continuing to reside in Grand Junction. Eventually they also established a winter retirement home near McAllen, Texas where they met many new friends. They enjoyed their life together until Barbara died in November, 2004, as a result of Alzheimer's Disease.



Final arrangements are being handled by Brown's Cremation Service. Norm will be buried at the Grand Junction Veteran's Cemetery, where a memorial honoring his service has been set for August 26, at 10:00 a.m.



Memorial contributions may be sent to HopeWest Hospice Care of Grand Junction.

