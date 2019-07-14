Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman J. McLoughlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman J. McLoughlin



July 23, 1935 - June 14, 2019



Norman Joseph McLoughlin "Norm" was born and raised in Battle Creek, Michigan. He attended Western Michigan University, but then joined the Army and was sent to Munich. He later joined his brother in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he studied mathematics and geology, graduating from the University of New Mexico. There he met his wife-to-be, Betsy Wiemer. They were married on August 7, 1965.



Most of Norman's working life was spent in sales. Their son, Brian Sean, was born in 1969. After several moves, they settled in Grand Junction in the spring of 1986 and never once regretted that choice. When he and Betsy retired they were able to enjoy more of one of their favorite activities - traveling. Throughout the years, they enjoyed car trips to their hometowns in Oklahoma and Michigan, a train trip to Chicago during one Christmas season, along with trips all over Colorado. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a cabin in Twin Lakes, south of Ouray. They thoroughly enjoyed four "do it yourself" trips to England, Scotland, and France.



Norman enjoyed a variety of interests, among them, fly-fishing, photography, model trains and cars, and woodworking. He also loved listening to jazz, country western music, gospel music, and Bach! Coffee with friends, enjoying local restaurants and activities, movies, JUCO games, watching TV with Betsy, Norman enjoyed all of these.



In his later years, he had various health issues, including the loss of sight in his right eye, a stroke, and later a heart attack. He faced all of these challenges with quiet courage and a good spirit. As a result of a fall on June 8, Norman broke five ribs and ended up in St. Mary's Hospital, where he passed away on June 14. Norman will be well remembered as a good man, a kind man, a man who always enjoyed joking and laughing, a man who deeply loved his wife and son.



A Celebration of Life service is planned for him on Friday, July 26, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 1425 N. 5th Street.



Donations may be made to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, 245 S. 1st St., Grand Junction, CO 81501.



Norman J. McLoughlinJuly 23, 1935 - June 14, 2019Norman Joseph McLoughlin "Norm" was born and raised in Battle Creek, Michigan. He attended Western Michigan University, but then joined the Army and was sent to Munich. He later joined his brother in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he studied mathematics and geology, graduating from the University of New Mexico. There he met his wife-to-be, Betsy Wiemer. They were married on August 7, 1965.Most of Norman's working life was spent in sales. Their son, Brian Sean, was born in 1969. After several moves, they settled in Grand Junction in the spring of 1986 and never once regretted that choice. When he and Betsy retired they were able to enjoy more of one of their favorite activities - traveling. Throughout the years, they enjoyed car trips to their hometowns in Oklahoma and Michigan, a train trip to Chicago during one Christmas season, along with trips all over Colorado. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a cabin in Twin Lakes, south of Ouray. They thoroughly enjoyed four "do it yourself" trips to England, Scotland, and France.Norman enjoyed a variety of interests, among them, fly-fishing, photography, model trains and cars, and woodworking. He also loved listening to jazz, country western music, gospel music, and Bach! Coffee with friends, enjoying local restaurants and activities, movies, JUCO games, watching TV with Betsy, Norman enjoyed all of these.In his later years, he had various health issues, including the loss of sight in his right eye, a stroke, and later a heart attack. He faced all of these challenges with quiet courage and a good spirit. As a result of a fall on June 8, Norman broke five ribs and ended up in St. Mary's Hospital, where he passed away on June 14. Norman will be well remembered as a good man, a kind man, a man who always enjoyed joking and laughing, a man who deeply loved his wife and son.A Celebration of Life service is planned for him on Friday, July 26, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 1425 N. 5th Street.Donations may be made to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, 245 S. 1st St., Grand Junction, CO 81501. Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close