Okey Newton Rounsavell, Jr.
February 10, 1940 - October 15, 2019
Okey Newton Rounsavell Jr. passed away October 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, he was 79.
Okey was born on February 10, 1940, in Denver, Colorado. He spent ten years in the Airforce and 38 years as an Air Traffic Controller in Alaska, Montana and Colorado.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
Okey leaves behind Joan, his wife of 54 years and sons, Joe (Michelle) and Allen (Lisa).
He will be greatly missed.
A committal service will be held at 10:00 a.m., October 25, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.martinmortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019