Orville Bruce Jones
May 9, 1927 - September 29, 2019
Orville Bruce Jones, of Fruita, Colorado, passed in his sleep on September 29, 2019.
He was born on May 9, 1927, in the Hugoton Kansas Jail, as his father was the Sheriff. He met and married the love of his life, Patricia Green, in Raton New Mexico in 1951.
They loved spending time with their daughters, Jan Jones-Schenk and husband, Paul, Nanette Holzer and husband, Ron, and Amy Jones; grandchildren, Christopher /Jenifer Holzer, Hillary / Ian Poor, Melissa / Bob Stewart and Morgan Schenk; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Micah, Ashleigh, Alex, Asher, Brian, and Olive and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces as well as countless friends.
A Celebration of life will be held at noon on Sunday December 1, at Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway, Grand Junction, Colorado. The service will be followed by a light reception afterwards in the fellowship hall of the church, and will feature Bruce's famous Spudley Specials. All are welcome .
Bruce and Patricia's ashes will be interred on Monday, December 2, at 10:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado with an Honor Guard in recognition of his WWII service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway Grand Junction Colorado, in his name.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 17, 2019