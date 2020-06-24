Pacomio "Paco" Chacon, Jr.January 3, 1949 - June 16, 2020Paco was born on January 3, 1949, to Ophelia Martinez-Chacon and Pacomio Chacon Sr.He was raised in Fruita, Colorado, alongside five sisters, Alice, Marcella, Sophie, Carmel, and Priscilla. He was a lifelong Fruita resident and a proud Fruita Monument Wildcat. He married the love of his life, Rita, in April of 1970, a proud Grand Junction Tiger. They spent their marriage hunting, fishing, being high school rivals, and raising their three daughters, Priscilla, Terri, and Ophelia.Paco worked on the Rio Grande railroad as a laborer and truck driver for 29 years. He loved his job, and his time at the railroad, but he enjoyed spending time with his family the most. He was proud of his daughters and spent time with them any chance he could get. His daughters blessed him with eight grandchildren: six granddaughters and two grandsons, whom he loved and was always happy to see.Paco was a talented artist, and he made anything into a work of art. Much like his father, he was very talented at drawing and carving. When Paco wasn't drawing or sketching, he spent his time riding around Fruita with his best friend, Teddy. He could be found having a cold root beer outside the liquor store in Fruita, talking to everyone. He loved to ride his bike through town, often blowing the doors off any car or fellow bike rider in town. He was the world's best Broncos fan, and he always looked forward to Fruita Fall Fest.He hung out with his granddaughters and grandsons, and called his daughters often. He was a dedicated husband and faithful friend.Paco passed away peacefully on June 16, surrounded by his family; the people he loved the most. His family will miss having a hamburger with him, watching football games, and looking at his artwork. He was loved by really anyone he met, and he will be greatly missed, especially by his daughters.He is preceded in death by his parents, Ophelia and Paco Sr; wife, Rita, and sister, Carmel. He is survived by his sisters, daughters, and grandchildren, Priscilla and Sean Lopez and children, Cassandra, Sonya and Rosa; Terri and Steve Kissel and son Justin; Ophelia and Tyson Bratcher and children, Mercedes, Jose, Tylee, and Violet; as well as sisters, Marcella, Alice, Priscilla and Sophie.Services will be held at the Grand Valley Event Center on Saturday, June 27, at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow at New Elmwood Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.