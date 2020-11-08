Pamela Ann MontgomeryFebruary 22, 1949 - October 29, 2020Pamela Ann Montgomery, age 71, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.Pam was born February 22, 1949, in Denver, Colorado, to Barbara (Walker) Davis and George Davis. Pam graduated from South High School in Denver in 1967. She married Mark Montgomery July 30, 1969. He preceded her in death February 21, 2017.Pam was a resident of Grand Junction for 44 years and worked as a clerk at Rite Aid before retiring in 2015. She was an avid golfer and loved the Denver Broncos.Pam is survived by son, Monte (Mikella) Montgomery of Las Vegas, NV; grandson, Taylor Montgomery of Las Vegas, NV; granddaughter, McKenzie Montgomery of Houston, TX; sisters, Linda Everham of Denver, CO, and Penny (Rick) Beavers of Englewood, CO; brothers, Butch Davis of Englewood, CO, and Tim Davis of Antelope, CA, as well as many family and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Mark Montgomery; mother, Barbara (Walker) Davis, and father, George Davis.Services will be held in the spring and handled by Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Details will be coming soon.