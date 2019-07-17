Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Jo (Mason) Rajala. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Jo (Mason) Rajala



August 13, 1954 - July 12, 2019



In firm belief of the Resurrection, Pamela Jo (Mason) Rajala, age 64, of Grand Junction, CO, died peacefully on July 12, 2019. She was born to Joseph T. and Esta Lee Mason on August 13, 1954, in Price, Utah. In August 1984, she married the love of her life, Arne G. Rajala.



She graduated from Carbon High School in 1972, and from the College of Eastern Utah in 1974. She began work in 1974 at Zions Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah, in the bookkeeping department, and was promoted to the investment department as a bank officer, working in that capacity until 1981. She then joined Beaver Creek Coal Company in Price, Utah, working in the accounting department.



In 1984, she began work in Gillette, Wyoming, in the 6th Judicial District Court of Wyoming as Administrative Assistant to the District Court Judges. She received an award of appreciation from VFW Post 579 for her service as American Red Cross Chapter Fundraising Chairperson, 1994 to 2000. In 2000, she joined Visionary Communications in Gillette, Wyoming, as Office Manager. In 2005, she continued working for Visionary Communications as a Contractor providing customer support and billing services in Grand Junction, Colorado, until her retirement in 2017.



Pam was dearly loved by her family and many friends who appreciated her laughter, humor, and wit. She is survived by husband, Arne; parents, Joe and Esta Lee Mason; brother, Keven G. (Earlene) Mason; sister, Lori L. (Tad) Fausett, and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by niece, Brianne (Mason) Simmons.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Ascension St. Matthew's Church, 522 Homestead Blvd., Price, Utah, 84501. Attendees are invited to join the family for a lunch in the church parish hall following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies, 268 North River Road, Palisade, CO, 81526, or your local food bank.



