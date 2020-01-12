Pamela Sue Jennings
March 10, 1959 - January 1, 2020
Pamela Sue Jennings, 60, of Fruita, Colorado, went to meet her Heavenly Father January 1, 2020.
Pam was born in Norfolk, Nebraska March 10, 1959, to George and Betty Kidd. She graduated from Central High School in Grand Junction, Colorado in 1977.
Pam met her husband, Marvin Ray Jennings, on Halloween, October 31, 1973. This would begin the journey of their love. They were married December 11, 1976.
Pam sought joy in gardening and sewing, as well as hunting and fishing with her husband and family. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her family and cooking during the holidays. We take solace in Isaiah 40:31.
Pam is survived by her husband, Marvin Ray Jennings of Fruita, CO; son, Raymond Flint (Cassidy) Jennings of Fruitvale, CO; daughter, April Rose Jennings-Jon Konrad of Palisade, CO; mother, Betty Lynn (Tittle) Kidd of Fruita, CO; sister, Diane (Slade) Sowle of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren, Taylor, Hayden, Carter Jennings, Messiah, Ahnna, Ian, Eli and Ethan Konrad, Casey Randolph and Isiah Patton; many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and countless other family.
Pam is preceded in death by her father, George T Kidd; brother, Michael Kidd, and Marvin's parents, Marvin C. and Oneta R. Jennings.
Memorial services will be held at Clifton Christian Church, 3242 F1/4 Road Clifton, Colorado on January 18, 2020, at 12:00 noon, with Merle Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Claws, 2214 Sanford Drive Grand Junction, Colorado 81505, [email protected]
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020