April 23, 1932 - February 27, 2019

Patricia A. Bertram, 86, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away February 27, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic at Indian River Hospital.

She was born April 23, 1932, in Boston, MA and had been a resident of Vero Beach since 1982 coming from Milton, MA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Leo Bertram in 2011.

Mrs. Bertram was a member of St. John of the Cross Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Everyone knew our mother for baking the most delicious heart shaped sugar cookies in the world! And most of all, she loved to dance, any and everywhere. She loved to say "Dance as if no one were watching," and "Grab the joy as often as you can!" She found the goodness in everyone and everything.

She leaves memories to be cherished by her daughters, Lisa (Mark) Peters of Highland, IL; Kathryn (Daniel) Durrant of Fruita, CO, and Teresa (David) Peltier of Fellsmere, FL; grandchildren, Eric (Cheska) Durrant, Marissa (Adam) Banducci, Vanessa Holtgrave, Raechel (Richie) Strong, Hayley (Kenny McCallister) Peters, Joe (Ashley) Peters, and Kristine (Rodney) Ranney; great-grandchildren, Theo Banducci, Mila Banducci, Amanda Ranney, Devon Ranney, Madison Ranney, Alexandra Ranney, Lacey Ranney, Samantha Ranney, and Zoey Ranney.

Service will be held in Milton, MA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Carmelite Monastery, 75 Carmel Rd., Buffalo, NY 14214.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

