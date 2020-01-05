Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Hopkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Hopkins



May 14, 1935 - December 4, 2019



Patricia "Pat" Hopkins died unexpectedly at 84 on December 4, 2019, in Cedaredge, CO.



Pat was born in Rhode Island, May 1935, to Raymond and Rose Fuoss. She is survived by sons, Glenn Hopkins (Katie Sharkey), and Steve Hopkins and his children, Lauren, Heather, and Jason.



Pat met and married David L. Hopkins at Cornell University where both earned architectural degrees. They moved to Colorado to begin a family and built their own home in Aspen in 1967. They taught skiing in winter and practiced architecture in summer. Pat was athletic, a perpetual student, a passionate mother and the best friend you could have. Her professional accomplishments varied from architecture, city planner, park designer, college professor, horticulturist, and many more. She was always a humble participant and volunteer in her community. Her kindness and generosity were matched by honesty and decency. Pat loved helping, especially animals and children. To know Pat was to love Pat, she will be greatly missed.



Memorial services will be January 12, 2020, 12 - 4:00 p.m., Pioneer Town, 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge, CO. Tax deductible donations may be made to Pet Samaritan. PO Box 102 Vernal Utah. 84078.

