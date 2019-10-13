Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jane Burtard. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Jane Burtard



July 8, 1929 - October 5, 2019



Patricia Jane, 90, was born to the late John and Catherine (Marlo) Fenton in Bonne Terre, MO, and passed away at HopeWest.



She completed her schooling in Bonne Terre and graduated from Nursing School at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis. She worked at Bonne Terre Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver as a Head Nurse. Patricia married George Burtard in Denver, June 25, 1952. He was in the Army and was shipped to Germany. She also went to Germany. They used their leave time to see Italy, Switzerland, France and Austria.



She is survived by husband of 67 years, George, and sister, Rusty Burtard (Patricia and Rusty married brothers).



She used her nursing skills to raise six children, Catherine Burtard, Patricia (Bill) DeRose, Barbara Quinn, Cristine (Dan) Benson, David Burtard, and Brian (Kim) Burtard; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



They lived in Arvada, CO, approximately 20 years, moved to Grand Junction in 1975 and started the family business, West Park Truck Equipment. Patricia was secretary-treasurer for approximately 20 years. Both retired and moved to Mesa, CO, for about 20 years.



Patricia was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse, homemaker, cook, gardener, and secretary.



We will always remember those Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter get-togethers, sometimes with 20 people. She was a proud and devoted Catholic all her life and passed her love and faith to others.



Visitation and Rosary at Callahan-Edfast, Friday, October 18, 5 - 7:00 p.m. Mass and reception Saturday, October 19, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Burial at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway on Monday, October 21, 1:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to HopeWest Hospice.



Patricia Jane BurtardJuly 8, 1929 - October 5, 2019Patricia Jane, 90, was born to the late John and Catherine (Marlo) Fenton in Bonne Terre, MO, and passed away at HopeWest.She completed her schooling in Bonne Terre and graduated from Nursing School at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis. She worked at Bonne Terre Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver as a Head Nurse. Patricia married George Burtard in Denver, June 25, 1952. He was in the Army and was shipped to Germany. She also went to Germany. They used their leave time to see Italy, Switzerland, France and Austria.She is survived by husband of 67 years, George, and sister, Rusty Burtard (Patricia and Rusty married brothers).She used her nursing skills to raise six children, Catherine Burtard, Patricia (Bill) DeRose, Barbara Quinn, Cristine (Dan) Benson, David Burtard, and Brian (Kim) Burtard; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.They lived in Arvada, CO, approximately 20 years, moved to Grand Junction in 1975 and started the family business, West Park Truck Equipment. Patricia was secretary-treasurer for approximately 20 years. Both retired and moved to Mesa, CO, for about 20 years.Patricia was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse, homemaker, cook, gardener, and secretary.We will always remember those Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter get-togethers, sometimes with 20 people. She was a proud and devoted Catholic all her life and passed her love and faith to others.Visitation and Rosary at Callahan-Edfast, Friday, October 18, 5 - 7:00 p.m. Mass and reception Saturday, October 19, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Burial at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway on Monday, October 21, 1:00 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to HopeWest Hospice. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close