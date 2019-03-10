Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Leland. View Sign

Patricia "Noggie" E. Leland

Mary 12, 1949 - March 1, 2019

Patricia E. Leland, "Noggie", 69, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.

Noggie was born May 12, 1949, in Denver, CO, where she lived until preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Leland. Noggie moved to the valley to be closer to family, and quickly made many friends. She was a ten year member of the Messiah Chorale Society of Grand Junction, an active swimmer in the Senior Games, and served on many board committees where she lived.

Noggie is survived by her loving sister, Maria Lucas of Seattle, WA; daughter, Jasmine (Glenn) Fitzgibbons of Palisade, and granddaughter, Alli Fitzgibbons of Palisade, CO.

Noggie's family would like to thank all of the amazing people who helped care for her over the last few months, especially those at The Center at Foresight and HopeWest Hospice.

Services will be later in the Spring.

Any donations can be made to Messiah Chorale Society of Grand Junction, P.O. Box 2841, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Palisade Funeral Home.

Patricia "Noggie" E. LelandMary 12, 1949 - March 1, 2019Patricia E. Leland, "Noggie", 69, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.Noggie was born May 12, 1949, in Denver, CO, where she lived until preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Leland. Noggie moved to the valley to be closer to family, and quickly made many friends. She was a ten year member of the Messiah Chorale Society of Grand Junction, an active swimmer in the Senior Games, and served on many board committees where she lived.Noggie is survived by her loving sister, Maria Lucas of Seattle, WA; daughter, Jasmine (Glenn) Fitzgibbons of Palisade, and granddaughter, Alli Fitzgibbons of Palisade, CO.Noggie's family would like to thank all of the amazing people who helped care for her over the last few months, especially those at The Center at Foresight and HopeWest Hospice.Services will be later in the Spring.Any donations can be made to Messiah Chorale Society of Grand Junction, P.O. Box 2841, Grand Junction, CO 81501.Arrangements have been entrusted to Palisade Funeral Home. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close