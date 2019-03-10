Patricia "Noggie" E. Leland
Mary 12, 1949 - March 1, 2019
Patricia E. Leland, "Noggie", 69, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.
Noggie was born May 12, 1949, in Denver, CO, where she lived until preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Leland. Noggie moved to the valley to be closer to family, and quickly made many friends. She was a ten year member of the Messiah Chorale Society of Grand Junction, an active swimmer in the Senior Games, and served on many board committees where she lived.
Noggie is survived by her loving sister, Maria Lucas of Seattle, WA; daughter, Jasmine (Glenn) Fitzgibbons of Palisade, and granddaughter, Alli Fitzgibbons of Palisade, CO.
Noggie's family would like to thank all of the amazing people who helped care for her over the last few months, especially those at The Center at Foresight and HopeWest Hospice.
Services will be later in the Spring.
Any donations can be made to Messiah Chorale Society of Grand Junction, P.O. Box 2841, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Palisade Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019