Patricia Louise Henderson
February 15, 1937 - August 25, 2020
Patricia Louise Henderson, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020.
Patricia retired as Director of Purchasing at Community Hospital. Prior to that she was a Salesperson for Scientific Products. Patricia loved to watch and participate in all sports. Deciding to play golf at the age of 68 became one of her greatest loves and past times. She was a member of the Tiara Rado Women's Golf Club and developed many great and lasting friendships. She enjoyed hiking the trails around the Grand Valley, watching her grandson play hockey, was an avid reader, had a love for gardening, and was a member of Canyon View Vineyard Church.
She is survived by sons, Rick Fischer (Carol) of Osage Beach, MO, and Todd Henderson (Gjertine) Loma, CO, and daughter, Trisha Clemmer (Kevin), Conifer, CO. She was a loving grandmother to grandsons, Randy Fischer, Mark Fischer, Brian Fischer, and Hunter Henderson, and was blessed with six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Viola Burfeind; brother, Allen, and sisters, Norma and Betty.
The family would like to thank her many golf friends, Bible study group, caring neighbors, and her caregiver for sharing their memories, time and loving care.
In memory of Patricia, be kind to one another, be able to laugh at yourself, and live with grace.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to the Alzheimer's Association
-Western Colorado, 2232 N. 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501, in memory of Patricia.