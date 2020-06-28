Patricia Mae Jensen
1934 - 2020
Patricia Mae Jensen

May 3, 1934 - June 19, 2020

Pat, 86, passed away peacefully into the care of her Savior, Jesus, on June 19, 2020, at the HopeWest Care Center.

Pat was born on May 3, 1934, in Faulkton, SD, as the eldest daughter of Ed and Bertha Bieber, (both deceased), later joined by her only other sibling, sister, Coleen. She grew up in the small farming community of Tolstoy, SD, and attended and graduated high school at Plainview Adventist Academy in Redfield, SD. This is where she met the love of her life and future husband, Lee.

Pat became a mother with the adoption of Jay Dee, Francene, Michele, and Jeffrey. Her creativity was shown in her sewing, quilting, knitting, and cooking. Love shared, lives touched, Pat was great at sharing her life wherever she lived from South Dakota, Idaho, Colorado, and Alaska. She loved Jesus and waits for his soon return.

She is survived by sister, Coleen (Fred) Harner; husband of 67 years, Lee; children, Jay Dee (Twyla), Francene (DJ) Jensen, Michele (Allen) Kites, and Jeff (Melanie); ten beautiful grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bowdle, SD on June 25, 2020.

A Memorial is planned at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Grand Junction, CO at a later date. Contact the Grand Junction SDA Church for further details.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
