Patricia "Pat" Marie LarsonSeptember 1, 1954 - August 28, 2020Patricia "Pat" Marie Larson, age 65, passed away suddenly on the 28th of August, 2020.Born September 1, 1954, in Escondido, California, she was the daughter of George Dalton and Ardith Trogdon. Pat attended Bear Creek High School in Lakewood, Colorado.Pat had been employed as a checker at City Market for 27 years. She had been retired since May of 2016. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing, crafting, cooking and spending time with family.Pat was preceded in death by her father, George Dalton; her grandmother, and great-grandmother.She is survived by her mother, Ardith Trogdon who lives in Fort Mohave, Arizona; son, Damon (Erin) and their children, Addison and Easton, of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughter, Heather (Greg) King and their children, Justin, BrieAnna, Abby and Jacob, of Pueblo, Colorado. Pat is also survived by great-grandchild, Hunter.Memorial services will be determined at a later date.