1/1
Patricia Marie "Pat" Larson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" Marie Larson

September 1, 1954 - August 28, 2020

Patricia "Pat" Marie Larson, age 65, passed away suddenly on the 28th of August, 2020.

Born September 1, 1954, in Escondido, California, she was the daughter of George Dalton and Ardith Trogdon. Pat attended Bear Creek High School in Lakewood, Colorado.

Pat had been employed as a checker at City Market for 27 years. She had been retired since May of 2016. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing, crafting, cooking and spending time with family.

Pat was preceded in death by her father, George Dalton; her grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her mother, Ardith Trogdon who lives in Fort Mohave, Arizona; son, Damon (Erin) and their children, Addison and Easton, of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughter, Heather (Greg) King and their children, Justin, BrieAnna, Abby and Jacob, of Pueblo, Colorado. Pat is also survived by great-grandchild, Hunter.

Memorial services will be determined at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved