Patricia Ann "Pat" McComsey

March 23, 1934 - April 9, 2019

Patricia Ann "Pat" McComsey passed away April 9, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.

She was born in Lincoln, NE on March 23, 1934, to Margaret and Leonard (Griffin) Styer. The family moved to Walcott, CO when she was young. From there, the family moved to Rangely, CO. Patricia graduated from Rangely High School.

On November 16, 1957, she married Arthur McComsey. They started their family; Mark McComsey, and Lori McComsey, and lived in Rangely until 1969.

In July of 1969, Patricia and her family moved to Kenai, Alaska, living there for 35 years. They then moved back to Colorado, living in Palisade, CO, until her death.

Pat loved the outdoors, be it desert or mountains.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Art McComsey; sister, Francis Kane of Hawaii; brother, Leonard Styer of Death Valley, CA; children, Mark and Lori of Kenai, AK; grandchildren, Kayleena, Marylou, and Jacob, and great-grandchildren, Levi, and Lexis; several nephews, and nieces.

A Mass, celebrating her life, will be held April 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Ann Catholic Church in Palisade, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any Hospice orginization.

