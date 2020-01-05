Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Patti" Milius. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Patti" Milius



January 12, 1941 - December 29, 2019



If you knew Patti Milius, she was the best loyal friend ever, the greatest gift of a lifetime. She always came to your aid before you knew you needed it, asking, "What can I do? Do you need dinner?" She called, sent cards of encouragement, sat by your side, and delivered dinner anyway. Then she gave a heart-warming eulogy of your family member for you.



Here's the rest of the story about Patti.



Patricia Lee was born to Lowell and Helen Reeves in Los Angeles, January 12, 1941. She thrived in an idyllic life of fun family outings including baseball and fried chicken. She attended St. Michael's Elementary School and St. Michael's High School for Girls. In 2019, she treasured attending her 60th high school reunion.



Patti attended the University of Southern California (USC) where she joined the Alpha Phi sorority. She was invited to join Pi Lambda Theta, an honorary education association. USC is where Patti met Bill Milius, with whom she has been married for 55 years. They have been loyal supporters and attendees at USC football games... the reason her favorite song is the USC Fight Song, and text address: Helen of Troy. Go Trojans! She taught in Los Angeles schools for ten years while Bill was a banker at The Security Pacific Bank.



After discovering Grand Junction they bought Monument Camera and moved to Grand Junction in 1974.



Always thinking of others and working for the greater good, Patti was involved with Newcomers and American Association of University Women (President for two years). She was a founding member of Junior Service League where she, with the help of many, created everyone's favorite cookbook, "West of the Rockies... From Campfire to Candlelight," now available on Amazon. She was instrumental in the District 51 Adult Reading Program, and delighted in tutoring children. She was an active board member and donor to the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens. She was a supporter of the Art Center and the Museum. She was a long time Board member of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra (GJSO) and Grand Junction Symphony Foundation (GJSF). Always the perfect hostess and accomplished chef, many fabulous dinners at her beautiful home raised funds for the GJSO. Patti helped organize and made great favors for the annual Symphony Foundation fundraiser at Chez Lena, which was the ticket you wanted to purchase because it was so much fun!



She worked for a number of years at Capp's Furniture as an interior designer and took clients under her savvy wings. Patti was a fun-loving social person whose many interests were family, friends, cooking (recipients cherished her Fudge Sauce), reading, design, everything ladybug (her email was Ladybugpatti), playing cards on Fridays and driving fast sports cars.



Patti and Bill traveled the American Southwest and supported Native American artists with their purchases of weavings, ceramics, jewelry, carvings, and by hosting events locally.



Patti joins her older brother, Gerald, in a Heavenly life, and reluctantly leaves her husband, Bill; their nephew, Ethan (Monica) and children, Stephanie, Lucius and Lucia; nephew, Marcus; niece Amanda, and her Memphis family.



Her nephews and nieces remember Patti as a generous, supportive, loving aunt with a clever humor and a huge cookbook collection. She taught them how to cook, write thank you notes, and would stay up late talking with them. They will miss her caramel cake, baking expertise and multi-page letters.



Patti will miss her friends new and old, and her loyal chocolate lab Tommy T. She thanks everyone for the kindnesses she has received over the years and hopes it is generously paid forward to others. Memorial contributions may be made to any , or to the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra or the Grand Junction Symphony Foundation.



A Celebration of Life Tribute Concert will be announced at a later date.

