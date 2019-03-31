Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Smeaton. View Sign

Patricia A. Smeaton

March 31, 1937 - March 18, 2019

Patricia passed away peacefully at her home. She was born in Marshfield, WI. Her parents had a large dairy farm in Colby, WI. Pat was the daughter of Ernest and Loretta Gierl, one of ten children.

She went to Business College and became a legal secretary. While working for lawyers, Mr. Nicholay asked if she wanted to work for Wisconsin Congressman Johnson in Washington D.C. She attended the Kennedy Inauguration. After Congressman Johnson's term expired, she went to work for the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce.

Adventurous Pat decided to go to Australia to be a nanny on a sheep ranch. Then she went to Perth and was a nanny for a wealthy couple. U.S. was beckoning and she boarded Queen Mary II for a 30 day trip home. She loaded up her little '66 VW bug and came to Denver to be employed by the Colorado Hospital Association. She went to work as Secretary to Chancellor Maurice Mitchell's assistant at Denver University. Later, she became Secretary for DRI engineering department at D.U. When that closed, she became a Realtor with Century 21 Stark.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Zimmerman and Catherine Gierl, and brother, Peter Gierl. She is survived by her husband, Darrell, of 47 years; sisters, Barbara Dennis and Victoria Palecek of WI, and Dorothy Granbois and Judy Lewis of CO; brother, Paul Kinkhammer of WI; step-children, Brad, Kevin Smeaton, Leslie Steele of CO, and Steve Smeaton of NC; five step-brothers and sister, many nieces and nephews.

Pat met and married Darrell October 9, 1971. She enjoyed camping and traveling in the motorhome with the children and others. She loved watching her tomatoes produce. And those domino games were special to her with many good laughs.

Our sincere thanks to the oncology department, Dr. K. Gibson and nurse, Nancy.

Many thanks to the Hospice nurses and doctors and those at the HopeWest Care Center.

Services will be Saturday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 790 26 1/2 Road.



2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

