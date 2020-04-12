Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Teck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Teck



January 8, 1944 - April 3, 2020



Former Executive Director of the Grand Junction Area REALTOR Association, from 1993 to 2017, and wife of former State Senator Ron Teck, Pat moved to her heavenly home on April 3, after a sustained battle with Lewy Bodies Dementia.



Born to Merle and Marion Artz (nee Dickau) in Oxford, Nebraska, she grew up in Orleans, Nebraska and graduated from Orleans High School in 1962. She attended Lincoln School of Commerce before moving to Colorado where she met her first husband, Douglas Anderson. They had three children, Steve, Ryan and Shannon. In 1989, Pat moved to Grand Junction when she married Ron Teck and became step-mother to twin boys, John and Mike, age five.



Pat pursued her REALTOR Association Executive career in Greeley, Loveland and North Suburban (Westminster) prior to moving to Grand Junction. She became the Executive Director of the Grand Junction Area REALTOR Association in 1993 after working with the US Census Bureau (1990), Board of Homebuilders (1991-92) and Congressman Scott McInnis (1993). Pat was selected to serve on the Colorado Association of Realtors Executive Committee, as the representative of Association Executives, three times over her REALTOR board career which spanned 40 years. She was a member of the Redlands Community Church, an avid Denver Broncos fan and loved traveling throughout the United States as part of her and Ron's work. Spending time with her grandchildren and walking her four-legged furry sons, Sammy and Einstein, was an important part of daily life.



Survivors include her husband, Ron Teck; sons, Steve (Carrie) Anderson, grandchildren, Brevin and Kegan; Ryan Anderson, grandchildren, Noah and Breanna; daughter, Shannon (Jamie) Breitzman, grandchildren, Hayden, Cooper, Tucker and Cole; step-son, Mike (Mallory) Teck, grandchildren, Landon and Grant, and step-son, John Teck. Also surviving are her sister, Rebecca (David) Fleischmann, and brother, Jim (Lorie) Artz. Pat was preceded in death by sister, Deanna Kuskie and parents, Merle and Marion Artz.



She will be missed very much by her family and many friends, but especially by Ron.



Ron and their family cannot say enough nice things about Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center and HopeWest Hospice for their exceptional care of Pat. Donations to Hospice in Pat's name would be appreciated.



Her memorial will be held at Redlands Community Church at a later date when the world returns to normal and we can once again meet together.

Patricia TeckJanuary 8, 1944 - April 3, 2020Former Executive Director of the Grand Junction Area REALTOR Association, from 1993 to 2017, and wife of former State Senator Ron Teck, Pat moved to her heavenly home on April 3, after a sustained battle with Lewy Bodies Dementia.Born to Merle and Marion Artz (nee Dickau) in Oxford, Nebraska, she grew up in Orleans, Nebraska and graduated from Orleans High School in 1962. She attended Lincoln School of Commerce before moving to Colorado where she met her first husband, Douglas Anderson. They had three children, Steve, Ryan and Shannon. In 1989, Pat moved to Grand Junction when she married Ron Teck and became step-mother to twin boys, John and Mike, age five.Pat pursued her REALTOR Association Executive career in Greeley, Loveland and North Suburban (Westminster) prior to moving to Grand Junction. She became the Executive Director of the Grand Junction Area REALTOR Association in 1993 after working with the US Census Bureau (1990), Board of Homebuilders (1991-92) and Congressman Scott McInnis (1993). Pat was selected to serve on the Colorado Association of Realtors Executive Committee, as the representative of Association Executives, three times over her REALTOR board career which spanned 40 years. She was a member of the Redlands Community Church, an avid Denver Broncos fan and loved traveling throughout the United States as part of her and Ron's work. Spending time with her grandchildren and walking her four-legged furry sons, Sammy and Einstein, was an important part of daily life.Survivors include her husband, Ron Teck; sons, Steve (Carrie) Anderson, grandchildren, Brevin and Kegan; Ryan Anderson, grandchildren, Noah and Breanna; daughter, Shannon (Jamie) Breitzman, grandchildren, Hayden, Cooper, Tucker and Cole; step-son, Mike (Mallory) Teck, grandchildren, Landon and Grant, and step-son, John Teck. Also surviving are her sister, Rebecca (David) Fleischmann, and brother, Jim (Lorie) Artz. Pat was preceded in death by sister, Deanna Kuskie and parents, Merle and Marion Artz.She will be missed very much by her family and many friends, but especially by Ron.Ron and their family cannot say enough nice things about Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center and HopeWest Hospice for their exceptional care of Pat. Donations to Hospice in Pat's name would be appreciated.Her memorial will be held at Redlands Community Church at a later date when the world returns to normal and we can once again meet together. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close