Patrick J. Stull
November 23, 1954 - November 13, 2019
Patrick J. Stull, 64, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away on November 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 23, 1954, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to Jamie and Ann Stull.
Pat was a humorous soul who was full of life. He was dedicated to his careers in home building and real estate, loved to travel, and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Pat is survived by his wife, Alice Stull; children, Virginia (Andrew) Hunter, and Lauren Booth; step-children, Zeno (Kelly) Muncrief, and Zachary (Cheli) Muncrief; seven grandchildren, and siblings, Karen Stull, Jamie (Patricia) Stull, and Laura Kaczmarek.
He is preceded in death by parents, and first wife, Ranelle Sue Stull.
Services will be held in Durango, Colorado and Las Cruces, New Mexico at yet to be determined dates.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Red Cross (redcross.org) or Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org).
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 17, 2019