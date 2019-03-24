Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Ross. View Sign

Patrick Joseph Ross

March 7, 1964 - March 10, 2019

Patrick Ross passed away on March 10, 2019, three days after his 55th birthday, following a severe heart attack. Pat was in Hong Kong at the time, he had been living there for the last nine years.

Pat is survived by his loving wife of seven years, Tricia of Hong Kong, China; his parents, Allen and Helena Ross of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Michael and wife, Susan, and their daughter, Kristen of Houston, TX; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Pat was a graduate of West Junior High School, Grand Junction High School, and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Throughout his life Pat worked primarily in the accounting, tax and corporate compliance area, most recently working in mainland China. In Grand Junction he worked with his father at the accounting firm, Allen Ross and Company.

Pat loved many things: golf, skiing, the beach, travel and his dogs.

Pat, through work and with Tricia, traveled much of the world spending time in numerous countries in Europe and Asia, most recently traveling to China, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Australia, and Thailand (and he loved Thailand best of all). Pat was a loving and caring husband and he found in his wife, Tricia, a loving, kind and supportive soul who made his life complete. He and Tricia had planned to return to Colorado following Tricia's retirement from teaching.

Thanks to his friendly and engaging personality Pat made many friends in his life. He was a funny, humorous person who always lit up the day of those around him. Those closest to him will miss him dearly, but know he is now at peace with God. We loved him dearly.

